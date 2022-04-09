Need Adequate Charging Points To Avoid Traffic Jams Due To Breakdown Of EVs: Traffic Police To Delhi Govt

Amid the rising adoption of electrical autos, the Delhi Traffic Police has written to the Environment Department, suggesting that ample variety of charging stations be put in within the capital to keep away from site visitors snarls as a consequence of breakdown of ‘uncharged’ EVs.

The suggestion got here in response to the federal government’s draft coverage mandating all aggregators and supply service suppliers to induct electrical autos whereas procuring a brand new fleet.

It stated the absence of charging factors might result in site visitors jams in case “electric vehicles breakdown due to low charge”.

“It is, therefore, suggested that an adequate number of charging points may be installed at various locations to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the interest of electric vehicle users,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S Okay Singh wrote to the Environment Department.



A senior official within the Environment Department stated a committee shall be constituted quickly to look at the ideas and feedback obtained from numerous departments and most of the people on the draft coverage.

The authorities had issued the draft coverage within the Delhi Gazette on February 8, 2022, inviting ideas and feedback from the general public inside 60 days.

After the coverage comes into impact, aggregators and supply service suppliers must be certain that 10 per cent of their new two-wheelers and 5 per cent of the brand new four-wheelers are electrical within the first three months.

They may even have to make sure that 50 per cent of their new two-wheelers and 25 per cent of the brand new four-wheelers are electrical by March 2023.

The committee to assessment ideas and feedback is more likely to be chaired by the principal secretary, Environment, an official stated.

It could have a member every from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Transport Department, and Power Department.

The panel may even have an professional from the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and a consultant of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), he stated.

The Delhi authorities has been making aware efforts to maneuver in the direction of electrical autos in a bid to cut back air air pollution within the capital.

In August 2020, it had launched the Delhi Electric Vehicles coverage which goals at rising the EV share in complete car gross sales to 25 per cent by 2024.



A examine performed by IIT-Kanpur in 2016 confirmed that the transport sector accounted for 28 per cent of the PM2.5 air pollution in Delhi and 41 per cent of the full air pollution load within the capital.

There are round 1.33 crore registered autos on Delhi’s roads, in line with Delhi authorities estimates.

