Need for integrity check worse than its absence

I couldn’t consider my eyes after I learn Tony Abbott’s backing of Katherine Deves (‴⁣⁣I admire her’: Abbott backs Deves despite condemnation”, April 16). It’s as if he has not realized from the profitable results of the referendum on same-sex marriage and the ignominy of his eventual downfall as MP for Warringah. What an insult to the voters of this once-safe Liberal seat and to the LGBTQI neighborhood. And in fact Scott Morrison just isn’t going to confess that his captain’s decide has turned out to be an enormous embarrassment. He just isn’t going to take away her, successfully admitting his mistake — one thing this PM hardly ever does — not to mention provide an apology to the voters of Warringah and to the LGBTQI neighborhood. So barring unexpected circumstances, right here’s advance congratulations to Zali Steggall for retaining her seat. It wouldn’t even shock individuals if her margin elevated due to this newest fiasco from the Liberals, displaying Australia how the turmoil inside the social gathering has turn into endemic. Felix Orcullo, Wahroonga I wholeheartedly agree with Morrison’s and Abbott’s views about maintaining Deves as candidate for Warringah as it can assure a shoo-in for her opponent. Fred Jansohn, Rose Bay Tony Abbott is advising the Liberal Party to stay with Katherine Deves, Scott Morrison’s now-tainted captain’s decide. It was comparable poor judgements that contributed to Abbott dropping Warringah within the first place. John Payne, Kelso I write as a barely shocked voter within the seat of Warringah. For months, the Liberal Party has delayed appointing a candidate to face in opposition to impartial incumbent Zali Steggall. A ″⁣captain’s decide″⁣ has resulted in a feminine candidate, a solicitor, who’s a current convert to the Liberal Party. Katherine Deves (supported by Tony Abbott, who was comprehensively rejected by the citizens within the final election) claims that her focus is equity for ladies in sport. This ignores two issues: first, that behind this ″⁣equity″⁣ is a demonstrated hostility to LGBTQ individuals, significantly transgender ladies; second, that her job as a Liberal candidate is to uphold the social gathering line quite than freelancing on her points. Steggall has made her coverage priorities and parliamentary document clear. It is as much as Deves to advertise the Liberal Party’s insurance policies and document, to not interact in selling facet points. Megan Jones, North Balgowlah Tony Abbott has given an emphatic endorsement to Katherine Deves. Well, that’s the tip for her, then. Bob Edgar, Westmead

Facts debunk Coalition myths Peter Hartcher writes “the Liberal Party stereotype is that it’s strong on economic management and national security” (“Dull prisoners of stereotype”, April 16). Coalition governments instigated and “justified” Australian army involvement in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq (2003) on the grounds of nationwide safety. None made Australia or the world a safer place. Better financial administration is one other fabrication as Josh Gordon defined final week (“Does the Coalition really manage the economy better?”, April 13). Think $20 billion in wasted JobKeeper funds. Maurice Critchley, Mangrove Mountain It is outstanding that Scott Morrison is making an attempt to invoke the parable that the Coalition are good financial managers. The Morrison-Frydenberg-Joyce authorities leaves Australia with $1 trillion debt and deficits so far as the attention can see and has distinguished itself with the $20billion JobKeeper overpayments to firms, the $1.2 billion robodebt fiasco, sports activities rorts and carpark rorts, to say only a few gadgets from the lengthy checklist of mismanagement. Anthony Albanese ought to ignore the trivial “gotcha” questions and deal with the “why we don’t wantcha back” points. Rob Firth, Cremorne Point Is there anybody on the market who actually thinks the unemployment fee is 4 per cent? The definition of being employed contains people who find themselves in a paid job for one hour or extra per week. Unemployed contains people who find themselves not in a paid job however who’re actively searching for work. Who can stay on one hour work per week? I need to know the underemployment determine. This is a higher information to the true employment figures. Let’s get actual! Kath Miller, Tura Beach Floods of cash

The residents of the higher northern seashores have to be feeling uncared for. Watching TV, they see ScoMo pretending to be himself and Albo having a senior second someplace. Meanwhile, the seashores tunnel is being delay and flooding works on the Wakehurst Parkway are being “delayed”. No federal cash there to assist. Two weeks in the past, there was just one street out of this space when the realm round Manly and the Parkway flooded. How about governing for the entire nation and cease ignoring the so-called protected blue colour-coded seats? Elaine Hoyle, Avalon Beach The Blue Mountains is represented by Labor each federally and state. It is nationally and globally famend as a spot of pure magnificence, retreat and recreation. Tourism is displaying indicators of re-emergence; Sydneysiders have actually began driving up the hill once more. The main street and cities bear up nicely, however the keener eye travelling into the backblocks will see the scruffiness of neglect of funding. The main vacationer drive between Leura and Echo Point has been closed for greater than two years whereas accountability and funding are debated. The public hospital at Katoomba has slowly diminished in service vary and facility. I simply marvel if the Coalition had been the incumbents, would the barrel have been rolled out? Brian Jones, Leura School funding truths Your correspondent engages in some cherry-picking herself (Letters, April 16). In simply trying on the worth on one facet of the ledger, she ignores the associated fee on the opposite. She treats all college students as if they’re interchangeable widgets with no variations. It’s like pretending that each one hospital sufferers will succumb solely to the identical ailment. Private faculties are predominantly populated by easy-to-educate college students from privileged households. This has been exacerbated in Australia now that the general public funds them nearly as a lot because it does public college students leaving the charges they accumulate from their wealthier mother and father to pay for every part they want together with luxuries. Public faculties want to coach all people else, and this contains all of the under-privileged, harder and due to this fact expensive to coach college students. So, as with differing medical procedures, once you examine prices of teaching the typical public pupil with the typical non-public pupil, it’s clear that public faculties are underfunded and due to this fact want extra and personal faculties are over funded and want much less. David McMaster, Mosman I feel I’ve acquired this now. Via taxation, I fund 100 per cent of my youngster’s schooling in a public college, however solely 74 per cent to fund another person’s youngster in an elitist, over-resourced non-public college. John Mizon, Collaroy

Your correspondent states that once you don’t cherry-pick the information, impartial faculties don’t get as a lot funding as authorities faculties. She has misrepresented the reality in funding by not counting constructing grants, non-payment of property taxes and alumni grants being tax-deductible. These alone equate to rather more funding for impartial faculties. Besides, which a part of being an impartial college is impartial of presidency funding? Being impartial and making your individual guidelines means standing by yourself two toes. Bill Shepard, Nelson Bay Font of writing talent Plaudits and because of Kate Forsyth for her glorious article (“What’s in a nom de plume?”, April 16), through which she acknowledges so many glorious however ignored ladies Australian writers. In her reference to Henry Lawson, she missed the irony of mentioning that Henry’s additionally ignored mom, Louisa, established herself as an acknowledged, highly effective and influential author on political and societal points, all below her personal identify. At the time, some regarded her writing as having extra substance than Henry’s. Adrian Bell, Davistown Reasons why not Vote (1) Progressive Pedantry Party (Letters, April 16). You know you’re in protected arms. Kay Abrahams, Freshwater

On wasted phrases, I anticipated somebody would point out “the reason why”. Why not “the reason”? Christine Perrott, Armidale I discover “I make no apology for …” annoying. It appears to be largely utilized by these politicians who’re the least more likely to apologise. Tom Kelly, Potts Point A gap new stage The roads are so dangerous on my space that even the potholes have potholes (″⁣Urgent call for pothole fix-it fund″⁣, April 16). Michael Deeth, Como West Awning craving

I miss the awnings that was once in each buying avenue. We want them on these wet days. Ron Field, Bermagui The foyer lobs I questioned how lengthy it might take God to enter the election marketing campaign (″⁣Christian lobby enters the fray″⁣, April 16). Con Vaitsas, Ashbury I object to a bunch known as The Australian Christian Lobby purporting to talk for Christians. The ACL might characterize some Christians, however not all. Elizabeth Jones, Kirribilli The digital view

From @Island in d solar: How about giving the homeless a roof over their heads this winter? This 500 room hub could be good.