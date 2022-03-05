Needed “Harsh” Fake News Law Due To “Information War”: Kremlin

A “harsh” legislation was required underthe circumstances, mentioned Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File)

Moscow:

The Kremlin on Saturday defended new laws that would see folks jailed for as much as 15 years for publishing “fake news” concerning the Russian army, saying the nation was going through “an information war”.

“The law was necessary and needed urgently because of the unprecedented — not even campaign — but information war that has been unleashed against our country,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned, underscoring {that a} “harsh” legislation was required beneath the circumstances.

