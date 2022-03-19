Needham Mother Waiting To Be Reunited With Son Who Escaped Ukraine

NEEDHAM (CBS) – Natalia Ruban is aware of the Ukraine she simply visited for the vacations won’t ever be the identical. She’ll course of that ache later. Right now, the one factor that issues – is her boy.

“I think I was out of reality for ten days. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep. Part of my heart is very far,” she stated.

READ MORE: ‘It’s Disgusting’: Restaurant Owners Furious Over New Outdoor Dining Fees, Regulations

Natalia lives in Needham along with her younger, hearing-impaired son. It’s been her mission to deliver her 16-year-old to hitch them – delayed first by the pandemic, and now war.

“When I saw him last time, I saw changes in his eyes. I can tell you he went through an experience. This experience will change his entire life,” she stated of her older son.

She’s pleased with how courageous he’s been – getting out and discovering security in Poland.

READ MORE: Pellet Gun Shootings In Concord May Be Related To TikTok Challenge

“I know I can’t turn back time. But I can do something now. I can help him,” she stated.

Missing her personal, Natalia cares for different youngsters right here. Families at her heart have been beneficiant – donating to a web based fundraiser for Vlad’s housing, meals, and medical bills in Poland.

“I ask God and I ask the senator and I ask the embassy. I ask kind people to help me because I feel hopeless with this situation.”

She has no management over when his visa interview will occur, however she is aware of they are going to be collectively once more.

MORE NEWS: Excavator Sinks Into Mud In Hingham Harbor

“With both boys right here. The next day I will take a trip to Cape Cod. Our favorite place. I wait for my happy day,” Natalia stated.