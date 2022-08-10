‘Needle in a haystack’: Police look for clues to ID man hit by train
The man was unconscious for an extended time frame however has since regained consciousness. He stays in a severe however steady situation in hospital, the place he has been capable of say the names “Roy” and “Ryan” and the phrases “from Coburg”.
Police are unsure whether or not he’s referring to himself or somebody he is aware of, and suspect the phrase “Roy” might have been a stutter when he was attempting to pronounce the identify “Ryan”.
Officers have tried to make use of image playing cards to speak with the person however have been unsuccessful. Attempts at speaking by way of gripping and different non-verbal strategies have additionally failed.
Senior Constable Dean Pilati stated the person’s restricted language expertise and absence of fingerprint data in Australia might point out he’s from abroad and doesn’t communicate English fluently.
However, with out understanding the person’s nationality, discovering a match in worldwide databases could be “a needle in a haystack”, he stated.
Pilati stated it was uncommon for an individual to stay unidentified for thus lengthy. The man had no telephone, pockets or playing cards on him.
“We’ve had no missing homes report him as missing, we’ve checked out missing persons databases and it’s just unrecorded at this point, so it’s quite rare,” he stated.
“If I was in that position, I’d want my family around me and if I was that person’s family, I want to be there to support him as well.”
The man is about 175 centimetres tall, between 65 and 75 years outdated and of medium construct. He has a outstanding mole under his left eye and was sporting black runners with white soles on the time of the incident.
Anyone who recognises the person or has info is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online.
