‘Needle in a haystack’: Police look for clues to ID man hit by train

The man was unconscious for an extended time frame however has since regained consciousness. He stays in a severe however steady situation in hospital, the place he has been capable of say the names “Roy” and “Ryan” and the phrases “from Coburg”.

Police are unsure whether or not he’s referring to himself or somebody he is aware of, and suspect the phrase “Roy” might have been a stutter when he was attempting to pronounce the identify “Ryan”.

Officers have tried to make use of image playing cards to speak with the person however have been unsuccessful. Attempts at speaking by way of gripping and different non-verbal strategies have additionally failed.

Senior Constable Dean Pilati stated the person’s restricted language expertise and absence of fingerprint data in Australia might point out he’s from abroad and doesn’t communicate English fluently.

However, with out understanding the person’s nationality, discovering a match in worldwide databases could be “a needle in a haystack”, he stated.