Neeraj Chopra Aims To Make History At Lausanne Diamond League | Athletics News

A fit-again Neeraj Chopra can create one other piece of historical past when he takes half within the Diamond League Meeting in Lausanne on Friday. The 24-year-old Olympic champion javelin thrower has recovered from the “minor” groin pressure harm he had suffered whereas successful a historic silver medal throughout the World Championships in Eugene, USA, final month. A top-three end right here will guarantee Chopra a berth within the Diamond League Finals in Zurich on September 7 and eight as he’s at fourth spot within the standings with seven factors. He had completed second within the Stockholm leg — his first-ever podium — on June 30.

The high six within the standings will make the Zurich Finals. The Lausanne occasion is the final leg which has males’s javelin throw competitors.

Whether Chopra continues his robust kind this season, after the one-month rehabilitation, stays to be seen. He can change into the primary Indian to win a Diamond League Meeting because the eight-man area right here shouldn’t be so robust.

Before Chopra, discus thrower Vikas Gowda is the one Indian to have completed in top-three in a Diamond League Meeting. Gowda had completed second twice — in New York in 2012 and in Doha in 2014 — and third on two events — Shanghai and Eugene in 2015.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, who’s collaborating in Lausanne, leads the standings with 20 factors, adopted by Germany’s Julian Weber (19 factors) and world champion Anderson Peters (16 factors) of Grenada.

Weber shouldn’t be collaborating in Lausanne, as additionally Peters who’s recovering from an harm after he was assaulted inside a ship in his nation earlier this month.

A struggling Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, the 2012 Olympic champion, can also be within the fray.

Three athletes who’re beneath Chopra within the Diamond League standings — Latvians Gatis Cakss and Patriks Gailums, and Curtis Thompson of USA — are additionally collaborating right here.

At the beginning of the season, Chopra had stated that he wish to do nicely within the Diamond Leg Finals.

Chopra’s season finest is 89.94m whereas Vadlejch has a season’s better of 90.88m and Walcott 89.07m.

This shall be Chopra’s second competitors in a Diamond League Meeting this season. Before that, he completed fourth in Zurich in August 2018.

He has taken half in eight Diamond League meets to this point — three in 2017, 4 in 2018 and one this 12 months. He had two fourth-place finishes, the opposite one being in Doha in May 2018, when he had thrown 87.43m, earlier than taking the second place in Stockholm.

Chopra had pulled out of the Birmingham CWG (July 28-August 8) simply two days earlier than the beginning of the multi-sport occasion as he was suggested a four-week relaxation by his medical staff. He then underwent rehabilitation in Germany.

“Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne!” Chopra had tweeted on Monday.

Birmingham CWG silver medallist Avinash Sable was earlier among the many individuals within the males’s 3000m steeplechase, however his identify is now not within the listing.