Neeraj Chopra In Lausanne Diamond League: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming | Athletics News

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will make his return from an damage on the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday. He had earlier pulled out of the Commonwealth Games because of a groin damage. This can be the second time this yr that Neeraj can be that includes in a Diamond League occasion. In the Stockholm Diamond League, Neeraj had thrown a private better of 89.94m however this was not sufficient as he completed on the second spot, behind Anderson Peters of Grenada who had registered a throw of 90.31m.

The Lausanne Diamong League would be the final likelihood for all males’s javelin throwers to qualify for the ultimate slated to be performed on September 7-8 in Zurich, Switzerland. As issues stand proper now, Neeraj is on the fourth spot within the Diamond League factors desk with seven factors. It is vital to notice that solely the highest six with most factors on the finish of Diamond League qualify for the ultimate.

When will Neeraj Chopra be in motion within the Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra can be in motion in Lausanne Diamond League on Friday, August 26.

Where will the Lausanne Diamond League be contested?

The Lausanne Diamond League can be contested at La Pontaise Olympic stadium.

What time Neeraj Chopra’s Lausanne Diamond League occasion begin?

The Lausanne Diamond League 2022 males’s javelin throw occasion is scheduled for 11:30 PM IST begin.

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s occasion in Lausanne Diamond League be broadcasted?

Neeraj Chopra’s occasion in Lausanne Diamond League can be broadcast on Sports18.

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s occasion in Lausanne Diamond League be accessible for streaming?

Neeraj Chopra’s occasion in Lausanne Diamond League can be accessible for streaming on Voot.

Promoted

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the data acquired from the host broadcasters)