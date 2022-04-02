Neeraj Chopra’s dog Tokyo gifted to him by Abhinav Bindra is all grown up now

India’s first ever gold medallist in observe and discipline Neeraj Chopra was showered with plenty of presents and accolades when he returned dwelling from the Tokyo Olympics final yr. Among them was a cute pet that was gifted to him by ace shooter and India’s first particular person gold medallist Abhinav Bindra. The pet was named Tokyo in honour of the Olympic feat as Neeraj Chopra had shared images of his assembly with Abhinav Bindra in September final yr. Well, the pet is all grown up now as Neeraj Chopra shared images with Tokyo in his newest Instagram publish.

The publish was shared on Instagram two hours in the past and it has already obtained greater than three lakh likes. Abinav Bindra has additionally commented on the publish. Neeraj Chopra could be seen pulling his canine’s ears within the first picture whereas the canine is seen sporting his cap within the different one.

See the publish under:

“Tokyo is a big boy now!!” commented Abhinav Bindra. “What a cutie!” commented Maria M. Andrejczyk, a Polish observe and discipline athlete, who received the silver medal in javelin throw on the Tokyo Olympics. “The cutest pics on internet today,” posted a consumer.

Neeraj Chopra received a gold medal on the Tokyo Olympics on August 7, 2021, with a throw of 87.58m in javelin throw. The 24-year-old is a Subedar within the Indian Army.

What are your ideas about Neeraj Chopra’s cute canine?