Negotiating Your Way to Success – Diversifying – Podcast on CNN Audio

Negotiating Your Way to Success – Diversifying – Podcast on CNN Audio


Does it really feel just like the monetary system is stacked towards you? For many people, it’s. Especially should you’re Black or Brown, a lady, or single. In Diversifying, we discover why the standard guidelines of cash administration not apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, higher referred to as Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes cash by inspecting the tradition we make it in and the way to make it be just right for you.

Negotiating Your Way to Success

Diversifying

The pandemic has made loads of us notice our work is value greater than we’re getting paid. But whereas our attitudes might have modified, one of the simplest ways to degree up hasn’t: negotiating. It’s not as scary because it sounds! This week, Delyanne talks to Mandi Woodruff-Santos about realizing your worth and the way to ask for extra – from signing bonuses to management alternatives.

Apr 11, 2022



