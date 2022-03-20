Negotiation is only way out of war, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday renewed his plea for talks together with his Russian counterpart, taking to US tv to say negotiations had been the one technique to “end this war.”

“I’m ready for negotiations with him,” Zelenskyy advised CNN present “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” referring to Russia’s Vladimir Putin, whose lethal invasion of Ukraine is in its fourth week.

“I think without negotiations we cannot end this war,” the Ukrainian chief stated via a translator.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The reiteration of Zelenskyy’s name for peace talks got here as he and different Ukrainians accused Russia of committing struggle crimes after authorities stated the invading forces had bombed a college sheltering some 400 individuals within the besieged metropolis of Mariupol.

“Russian forces have come to exterminate us, to kill us,” stated Zelenskyy.

The chief, who has emerged as a nationwide hero for his very public stance in opposition to Putin and his forces, has spoken of Ukrainians’ fierce resistance to the invasion and advised Russia that a number of thousand of its troopers have died in battle to date.

“If there is just one percent chance for us to stop this war, I think that we need to take this chance… to have the possibility of negotiating, the possibility of talking to Putin,” he stated.

“If these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third world war.”

Zelenskyy repeatedly has warned of the potential for the Russia-Ukraine battle to mushroom into an all-out world struggle.

The disaster in Ukraine, by which Putin has sought to eradicate pro-Western leanings within the ex-Soviet state, has already triggered the biggest refugee disaster in Europe since World War II.

Read extra:

Russia fires hypersonic missiles in Ukraine again, destroys fuel storage site

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy signs decree to combine national TV channels, cites martial law

One of Europe’s biggest steel plants damaged in Ukraine’s Mariupol: Officials