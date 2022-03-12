Negotiations with the Russian delegation continue continuously in video format – Advisor to Head of Office Ukrainian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 12

Trend:

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations

proceed constantly in video format, adviser to the top of the

Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak stated on

Twitter, Trend

studies citing native media.

Negotiations with the delegation of the Russian Federation

proceed constantly in video format. Special working subgroups

have been created. The positions of Ukraine are decided by

extraordinarily powerful earlier directives,” Podolyak stated.