Negotiations with the Russian delegation continue continuously in video format – Advisor to Head of Office Ukrainian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 12

Trend:

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations
proceed constantly in video format, adviser to the top of the
Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak stated on
Twitter, Trend
studies citing native media.

Negotiations with the delegation of the Russian Federation
proceed constantly in video format. Special working subgroups
have been created. The positions of Ukraine are decided by
extraordinarily powerful earlier directives,” Podolyak stated.



