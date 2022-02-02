Nehawu asks Labour Court to intervene in non-payment of ANC staffers’ salaries | News24

Labour union Nehawu has approached the Labour Court in search of its intervention in ANC staff’ wage dispute with the occasion.

For months, the ANC has struggled to pay its staff their excellent salaries.

Nehawu says it has pinned its hopes on the court docket utility to make sure the fee of ANC staffers.

Nehawu says it believes the ANC has mistreated its staff, leaving the union with no alternative however to method the Labour Court to drive the occasion to pay excellent salaries.

The union filed papers on 31 January, asking the court docket to order the ANC to pay the excellent salaries of its staff.

On Wednesday, Nehawu secretary-general Zola Saphetha stated the union had no alternative however to intervene on behalf of its members.

The ANC owes its staff three months’ salaries. The occasion has been struggling for months to satisfy its wage obligations due to a scarcity of funding.

ANC staffers are additionally owed unemployment fund contributions and provident fund contributions which haven’t been paid in years.

Workers have determined to steer clear of work.

‘Sad and traumatising interval’

Last month, News24 reported that staffers had met with ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who had dedicated to resolving the wage concern by the tip of January. He additionally dedicated to the occasion resolving the pension fund and UIF points by April.

By 1 February, no funds had been made to staff.

Nehawu is a member of Cosatu, which is an alliance associate of the ANC. Nehawu stated ANC staff have been struggling to outlive.

“These workers are going through a sad and traumatising period as a direct result of failures of the ANC to honour and fulfil its contractual obligations entered into.”

Saphetha continued:

The late [payment of] salaries has resulted in our members and staff dropping all that they’ve labored for over years, as they’ve confronted the stark actuality of banks/monetary establishments repossessing their houses, automobiles, and so on. on account of defaulting funds led to by the failure [of paying] salaries on time by the ANC.

At the ANC’s January 8 handle, occasion president Cyril Ramaphosa stated ANC officers would shortly resolve the fee concern by taking a look at funding choices.

Referring to Ramaphosa’s assertion, Nehawu stated the ANC had ignored staff who had sacrificed their lives to serve the occasion. The staffers additionally confronted the probability of retrenchment, in response to the union.

“This inhuman act by the ANC undermines the dignity of its workers who kept the same ANC going, through and through, by sacrificing their lives in favour of the ANC.

“The matter is on the Labour Court now, and because the union and workers, we have now tried the whole lot attainable to search out an amicable resolution, however to no avail and at worst, these staff weren’t handled with the dignity they deserved,” the union said.

The matter has not been filed as an urgent matter.

Nehawu says it is awaiting a court date for the matter to be heard.

