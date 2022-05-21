Nehawu rejects Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s intention to classify home affairs as a security dept | News24

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union h as rejected Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s intention to categorise the house affairs division as a safety division.

Motsoaledi made the advice to permit for weekend work.

The minister made the remarks throughout a parliamentary query and reply session on Wednesday.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) says it’s “shocked” and “angered” by Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s intentions to categorise the Department of Home Affairs as a safety division.

In a press release, the union mentioned it discovered that the pronouncement was “bordering on populism”. Motsoaledi’s assertion got here after EFF member Rosina Ntshetsana Komane requested him a query concerning the causes the division discontinued engaged on a Saturday.

In response, he mentioned: “Should we agree, the department will be forced into paying overtime for life/permanent overtime and this is untenable. The department has submitted to Cabinet a Home Affairs Bill which will change the nature of [the] home affairs department into a security department, which is entitled to open…weekends.”

The minister additionally mentioned discontinuing work on Saturdays affected the division negatively.

He added:

It is affecting shoppers in a nasty approach, particularly shoppers who work in the course of the week and don’t have any time to go to residence affairs as a result of they’re at all times at work. Ironically, I consider this impacts members of unions probably the most.

But Nehawu mentioned issues pertaining to the situations of service and scope of labor for public servants are mentioned on the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) and on the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council – not by way of public pronouncements.

The union urged the minister in opposition to preoccupation with media populism and mentioned he ought to fairly deal with the core features of the division. This contains the administration of the motion of individuals, identification credentials and rendering high quality providers to the nation.

“Home Affairs is currently struggling to fill over 9 000 vacant posts and as the union, we have been fighting for the filling of these vacant funded posts in the department.

“We have been elevating this matter, together with questioning why residence affairs is setting apart funds for a Border Management Agency (BMA) while they’ve so many vacant posts to fill, as they influence negatively on service supply as we see lengthy queues at residence affairs.”

