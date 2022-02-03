Neighbour’s big mistake with furious letter

A shift employee fed up with their neighbour’s barking canine wrote a livid letter threatening to ‘shut the mongrel up’ – however then made a monumental mistake.

A shift employee fed up with their neighbour’s barking canine typed a livid letter threatening to “shut the mongrel up for good” – however dropped it within the improper mailbox.

The shocked recipient of the letter took to Reddit on Wednesday to share the expletive-laden message, writing: “Received this well-worded letter in my mailbox this morning (wrong neighbour – I don’t even have a dog).”

He additionally shared the contents of the aggressive memo which learn:

“Mongrel dog owner,

“Keep ya mongrel f***ing dog quiet. We f***ing told you before but now you better kiss that mongrel dog good bye coz (sic) we have had a gut full of its baking day and f***ing night and we work shiftwork.

“Have some manners and keep it inside or else it will be shut up for good.

“Sick of it trying to attack us and any one walking by.

“Dead mongrel dog will be your fawlt (sic)

“No more warning a**hole. Shut ya f***in dog up.”

In the feedback, Reddit customers lashed the nameless neighbour over the aggressive letter.

“Is this the letter Barnaby sent to Johnny Depp?,” wrote one individual, referencing the notorious 2015 stoush between the Deputy PM, Depp and his then-girlfriend Amber Heard over their failure to declare their Yorkshire terriers to Australian customs.

It wasn’t the one politically-laced dig both. Another joked: “Nah, it’s a print out of the texts Gladys sent to an unnamed cabinet member”.

Others lashed the petty behaviour of the shift employee who wrote the be aware, suggesting the receipient contact the police.

“Definitely inform the police, I know what it’s like to have your dog poisoned and it’s not fun I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone,” wrote one pet proprietor.

“I love that they took the time to type and print this … I can just imagine them waiting by the printer all mad for the page to come out,” added one other.

Recently, a note about a noisy dog that was shared by its Coomera-owner had folks deeming the transfer “gutless”.

The neighbour wrote that the barking was a “common occurrence”, which was “constantly ignored” and threatened to “formally lodge complaints”.

“Noticeably it is every night at a time that they appear to be distressed, which is becoming distressing for several households,” the be aware continued.

Unfortunately, the neighbour additionally failed to depart any contact particulars.

“Thanks for the note, maybe next time leave your number and we can chat about it,” the person wrote in his Facebook publish.

“A bit hard to know my dog barks when I’m not home. And I’m pretty sure there are a lot of other dogs in the area that bark as well.”