Neighbours smash window to rescue driver after car plunges into Thornlie pool
Shocked neighbours have rescued a girl from drowning after she drove her automotive via a fence and right into a yard pool on Tuesday afternoon.
Vision of the incident confirmed the Hyundai Tiburon mounting a kerb and driving at pace via a entrance yard fence on Rushbrook Way in Thornlie round 5.30pm.
While 25-year-old Thornlie native Thiri Htut was not injured, she faces costs for alleged unlicensed and drink-driving.
The hero neighbours, who solely gave their names as Ed and Adam, instructed Nine News Perth the motive force was in “full panic” mode and believed she would have died if it wasn’t for his or her intervention.
“She was in full panic mode. Adam was on one side talking to her [saying] ‘get out the window’,” Ed stated.
“And I just reached in and said, ‘Come to me baby’.”
Apex Towing driver Denis Groombridge attended the job, and needed to get within the pool to retrieve the automotive.
Mr Groombridge stated regardless of the ordeal, the lady appeared “quite chirpy” after the incident.
“It was her car and she didn’t have any insurance so I’ve done the right thing and told her I would take the car and scrap it instead of take payment,” he stated.