Neil Young, Eric Clapton stand at opposite ends of the spectrum on COVID vaccine

Rock legends Eric Clapton and Neil Young appear unable to agree on the advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine. While Clapton has been a vocal anti-vaxxer, Young only recently posted—then deleted—a letter on his web site demanding that his music be faraway from Spotify over vaccine misinformation.

In an open letter to his administration crew on Monday, Young wrote that he wished “to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” according to a number of information retailers. Young cited COVID-19 vaccine misinformation promoted by Joe Rogan, host of the streaming platform’s well-liked podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” Young reportedly wrote. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.”

Weeks earlier, a bunch of 270 medical doctors, nurses, scientists and educators penned their very own open letter to Spotify. The group demanded that the platform set up a COVID-19 misinformation coverage and cease selling doubtful virus-related claims from Rogan.

“With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence,” the letter reads. “Though Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, the company presently has no misinformation policy.”

Clapton provided a far completely different opinion throughout an interview uploaded to an anti-vaccination and traditional rock-focused YouTube channel on Friday. The famed guitarist, who previously denounced what he described as pro-vaccine “propaganda” in a letter final 12 months, claimed that “mass hypnosis” defined belief in vaccines.

Clapton mentioned that he didn’t perceive why his household and pals have been “scared” by his COVID-19 views earlier than he acquired a “memo” informing him that others had been hypnotized into believing the scientific consensus utilizing strategies like “subliminal advertising” on YouTube.

“I thought … what’s going on here?” Clapton mentioned. “I didn’t get the memo. Whatever the memo was, it hadn’t reached me. Then I stopped and realized there was really a memo. That guy, Mattias Desmet, talked about it and it’s great. You know, the theory of mass hypnosis formation he calls it. And I could see it then, once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere.”

“Then I remembered seeing little things on YouTube, which were like subliminal advertising,” he continued. “It’s been going on for a long time … bit by bit, I put a rough kind of jigsaw puzzle together. And that made me even more resolute.”

Clapton was referring to the speculation of “mass formation psychosis,” which has turn out to be well-liked amongst anti-vaccine activists since Dr. Robert Malone promoted it throughout a JRE podcast interview late final month.

Although Malone wrote an essential early paper on the mRNA vaccine platform, he had no involvement within the growth of the COVID-19 vaccines and his current feedback will not be in sync with most researchers or the scientific consensus on the vaccines.

The security and efficacy of the vaccines are backed up by analysis and information that aren’t depending on any sort of hypnosis or psychosis. However, Desmet’s mass formation psychosis idea doesn’t look like backed by credible proof.

The idea was not too long ago discredited by a number of specialists and researchers cited in a fact- checking article from the Associated Press. John Drury, a social psychologist on the U.Okay.’s University of Sussex, advised the outlet that “no respectable psychologist agrees with these ideas.”

Clapton additionally acquired backlash after releasing a tune titled “Stand and Deliver” alongside Van Morrison in 2020. The tune slammed the U.Okay. authorities’s lockdown restrictions as assaults on private freedoms and in contrast following the general public well being measures to willingly being “a slave.”

Criticism of the tune resulted within the resurfacing of previous controversies involving Clapton, together with a 1976 live performance the place he made racist feedback and urged the group to “keep Britain white.”

Newsweek reached out to Clapton’s consultant and Spotify for remark.