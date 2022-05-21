Nelly the cat has the sweetest reaction to dad coming home. Watch

It’s at all times unimaginable to look at a video that reveals a pet’s delighted response upon assembly their human as soon as they return dwelling. If you agree, this video will convey you numerous pleasure. It reveals a cat named Nelly reacting to her dad coming again dwelling and likelihood is the clip will go away you smiling from ear to ear.

The clip opens to indicate a cat named Nelly sitting on the chair subsequent to a piece station. She jumps off the chair whereas the particular person recording the video says, “he’s here”. “When dad comes home,” reads the textual content on the video.

Nelly then goes to the door and climbs on her again legs as if she will be able to’t await the door to open. Once it does, in walks dad.

“FINALLY!!! Waiting all day,” reads the caption shared together with the video. Watch the candy clip under:

Shared a couple of week in the past, the video has collected over 48,000 likes and several other fantastic feedback from folks on Instagram.

“All 4 of us crowd the door so the hooman struggles to get in because we are so excited she is back,” reads a remark from a cat’s account.

“This is what people who dislike cats don’t understand… they greet us at the door, too,” posted a person. “So adorable,” reacted one other. “My cat waited for me every day at the door. Nothing better than that,” shared a 3rd.

What do you consider this candy video?