Nelson Chamisa supporter stabbed to death at political rally, 22 others seriously injured | News24

A Nelson Chamisa supporter was stabbed to loss of life at a Citizens Coalition for Change rally.

22 others have been admitted to Kwekwe General hospital with severe accidents.

Zimbabwean police say the deceased was believed to have been attacked by Zanu-PF supporters.

Political violence in Zimbabwe forward of by-elections in lower than a month claimed the lifetime of a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s hometown of Kwekwe on Sunday.

Twenty-two others have been admitted to Kwekwe General hospital with severe accidents.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Mboneni Ncube, 35, died upon arrival on the hospital. He is believed to have been a sufferer of Zanu-PF supporters who waylaid CCC supporters going to a rally addressed by opposition chief Nelson Chamisa.

“Suspected Zanu-PF youths intercepted people in CCC T-shirts who were walking to the rally, and threw stones at them. The skirmishes, about 400m from the venue, resulted in the deceased being stabbed thrice with a sharp object on the back, and died whilst admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital,” the police assertion mentioned.

So far, police have arrested 16 individuals.

A suspect who “inflicted the fatal blow” was on the run, police mentioned.

Before the assault, the suspected Zanu-PF supporters – in accordance with the police – infiltrated the CCC rally and triggered chaos.

The assault got here a day after Zanu-PF’s rally in the identical city the place Vice President Constantino Chiwenga advised occasion supporters that they might crush Chamisa and his occasion like lice “on a flat stone and then flatten it to the extent that even flies will not even make a meal out of it”.

Chiwenga additionally warned that “you can’t oppose every time. Even the best thing can’t be opposed”, evaluating Zanu-PF to the biblical Goliath.

Estelle Adams-Stone, a CCC member, has since launched a Go Fund Me marketing campaign to boost cash for Ncube’s burial.

“This is a fundraiser to give him a decent send-off as his family doesn’t have the required resources,” she mentioned.

Addressing the press on Monday, CCC chief Nelson Chamisa mentioned his occasion has not retaliated to Zanu-PF’s assaults as a result of he leads a technology of peaceable youths.

“Brutality is seasonal, violence is not permanent, power is temporal, you are your own enemy- (ZanuPF). Change is coming. That’s why you are behaving like this… we want a fight of ideas and civilisation, not where stones are being used. You say you are Goliath, I am David,” Chamisa mentioned.

On Friday, CCC supporters have been teargassed at a rally in Gokwe, a rural put up 100km from Kwekwe. Chamisa mentioned it was a “premeditated attack” by Zanu-PF.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that could be contained herein don’t replicate these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.