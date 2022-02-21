Nepal police fire tear gas, water cannons to disperse protest over US ‘gift’

Some protesters had been injured within the clashes, they mentioned.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a US authorities assist company, agreed in 2017 to offer $500 million in grants to fund a 300 kilometer (187 mile) electrical energy transmission line and a street enchancment challenge in Nepal.

Government officers mentioned the grant won’t should be repaid and has no situations connected, however opponents say the settlement would undermine Nepal’s legal guidelines and sovereignty as lawmakers would have inadequate oversight of the board directing the infrastructure challenge.

Despite loud protests, the Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki put ahead the settlement in parliament and mentioned the initiatives would profit 24 million of Nepal’s 30 million inhabitants.