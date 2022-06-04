Sports
Nepal women bundled out for 8 runs by UAE in U-19 game | Cricket News – Times of India
Cricket matches have turn into shorter with the appearance of the Twenty20 format, however the United Arab Emirates girls’s Under-19 facet recorded a remarkably swift victory on Saturday once they shot out Nepal for eight runs and chased it down in seven balls.
The sport, a qualifier for the Under-19 T20 World Cup, ended very quickly as UAE seamer Mahika Gaur (5-2) tore by Nepal’s batting order earlier than openers Theertha Satish and Lavanya Keny sealed a 10-wicket win in 1.1 overs in Bangi, Malaysia.
Nepal received the toss and selected to bat first however might solely final 8.1 overs, with six of their batters perishing with out scoring.
In 2017, an Indian state facet had been bowled out for 2 runs in an official 50-over match when opener Menka scored one run for the Nagaland girls’s Under-19s and the opposite was a large as they had been crushed by Kerala.
