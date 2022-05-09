Nepali climber scales Everest for the 26th time, breaking his own world record, again

toggle caption Lapka Sherpa /AFP through Getty Images

Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa made historical past Saturday after summiting Mount Everest for the twenty sixth time. Sherpa was already a world document holder, having damaged the document for summiting Everest 5 instances in 4 years.

On Saturday, 52-year-old mountain information broke the earlier world document of 25 ascents of the world’s tallest mountain, which he set final May.

Kami Rita has set and damaged the world document for Everest ascents virtually each spring for the previous 4 years.

With greater than 35 years of mountaineering expertise, Kami Rita is a world-renowned climber. He first set the document for Everest summits at 22 in May 2018, after having shared the 21-summit document with two different climbers.

He broke that the next yr when he conquered Everest a twenty third time on May 15, 2019, in accordance with Guinness World Records. Kami Rita broke his personal document six days later along with his twenty fourth summit.

Niranjan Shrestha/AP

It’s doable that Kami Rita may have achieved a good larger summit depend by now had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic. Nepal and China canceled the 2020 climbing season. When Everest reopened the next yr, Kami Rita broke his document as soon as once more, along with his twenty fifth profitable summit.

Kami Rita did not make it to the highest on his first try in 1992, he advised Guinness. He did, nevertheless, end the climb two years later.

Kami Rita’s life has been tied to the mountain since he was a toddler. His father, Mingma Tshering Sherpa, was one of many first skilled guides on Everest when Nepal started permitting worldwide climbers in 1950. And Kami Rita had labored as a porter transporting gear to Everest’s base camp since he was 12.

Mount Everest is a part of the Himalayan Mountain Range in Central Asia’s Tibetan Plateau, nicknamed the “Roof of the World.” Everest reaches to about 29,032 toes above sea degree, although that number can change.

The first people on record to overcome the mountain have been New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary and his Nepali associate Tenzing Norgay in 1953. Several thousand have now summited Everest within the practically 70 years since. The mountain has additionally claimed the lives of over 300 journey seekers.

The similar day Kami Rita broke his document, Russian climber Pavel Kostrikin died at Camp I Saturday night time, The Kathmandu Post reported, marking the second dying of the season.