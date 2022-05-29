Nepal’s Tara Air plane goes missing with 22 on board | CNN





A airplane operated by Nepal’s Tara Air carrying 22 individuals went lacking at 9:55 a.m. native time on Sunday, an airline spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

There had been 19 passengers and three crew members on board, the spokesperson stated. The airplane was flying from town of Pokhara to Jomsom, a preferred vacationer city in central Nepal.

The spokesperson added that the Nepalese Army has been enlisted to assist seek for the lacking airplane.