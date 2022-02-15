Neser injured as NSW beat Queensland in rain-affected Marsh Cup clash

New South Wales pacemen Chris Tremain luggage three wickets in rain-reduced 24-over sport whereas Australia Test paceman Michael Neser has suffered an obvious aspect pressure

New South Wales have overcome a nervous run chase in opposition to a Queensland bowling assault left with out key paceman Michael Neser , scoring a five-wicket win in a rain-affected home day-night conflict on the Gabba.

Set a revised 101 runs from 24 overs after Queensland made 7-105 in 24.2 overs, NSW reached their goal with 18 balls to spare.

Queensland have been compelled to defend the entire with out Neser, who succumbed to an obvious aspect pressure after one authorized supply of the NSW innings.

Picked in Australia’s squad to tour Pakistan in March, Neser appeared to harm himself as he warmed as much as bowl through the innings break.

NSW made heavy work of the run chase, slumping to 5-66 when opener Hayden Kerr was bowled by Mark Steketee (1-12) for 31 off 51 balls.

But dashing younger batter Ollie Davies steadied the innings with 26 from 29 balls and he discovered an ready accomplice in 22-year-old wicketkeeper Baxter Holt.

Holt made a quickfire 21 runs from 14 balls to assist put the sport out of Queensland’s attain.

Jason Sangha, in his first match as NSW captain, gained the toss and despatched Queensland in on a seaming Gabba pitch beneath gray skies.

Bulls openers Usman Khawaja and Sam Heazlett made watchful begins earlier than rain stopped play after the third over with Queensland 0-8.

It did not take lengthy for NSW to make the breakthrough when play resumed as Heazlett (10) edged a supply from Ben Dwarshuis that was eagerly accepted by Holt.

Fourth Ashes Test hero Khawaja adopted quickly after, caught at second slip off Chris Tremain (3-25) for seven.

Tremain struck once more in the identical over as he caught and bowled Matthew Renshaw for a duck, leaving the Queensland innings in disarray at 3-23.

Queensland misplaced an extra 4 wickets, together with Marnus Labuschagne (13) and former Test opener Joe Burns (18), earlier than rain intervened once more within the twenty fifth over.

Jimmy Peirson top-scored for residence aspect with an unbeaten 26 from 37 balls.

Already lacking key regulars Moises Henriques and Daniel Sams due to worldwide Twenty20 duties, NSW additionally needed to cope with two eleventh hour withdrawals.

Daniel Hughes was dominated out after testing constructive for COVID-19 whereas Kurtis Patterson continues to get better from a damaged finger.