Nessel rips “draconian” abortion law Michigan women face if Roe overturned

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Sunday warned towards the implications that girls within the state may face if Roe v. Wade is overturned, which incorporates enacting a “draconian” state legislation that bans abortion.

Nessel stated that abortion will “immediately” develop into unlawful in Michigan, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, as per a 1931 legislation that deems the process as a felony.

“This incredibly draconian and strict 1931 law would criminalize abortion in the state with virtually no exceptions, no exception for rape, no exception for incest, no exception for medical emergencies,” Nessel stated throughout an interview with host Chuck Todd on Meet the Press on Sunday.

Her remarks come after a leaked preliminary draft of a U.S. Supreme Court resolution urged that almost all of the court docket is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark resolution that made abortion authorized nationwide.

The leaked draft sparked abortion rights protests throughout the nation amid considerations that some states could enact their “trigger” laws banning abortion if Roe is overturned.

“I refuse to enforce this draconian law,” Nessel stated on Sunday, referring to the Michigan’s 1931 legislation.

However, county prosecutors in Michigan can nonetheless criminally cost these concerned in an abortion process, even when Nessel’s workplace refuses to take action, in keeping with MLive.

When Todd requested Nessel to elucidate her stance about supporting abortions whereas understanding that counties may select to go in the wrong way, she stated that she refuses to enact such legislation inside her jurisdiction.

“There is 83 duly elected prosecutors for every county in our state. As Attorney General, I have statewide jurisdiction and I ran on a platform of understanding that likely during the course of my term, Roe v Wade would be overturned,” she informed Todd.

She added that the lives of two.2 million girls “who are of childbearing age” in Michigan could be in danger, and that subsequently she refuses to “enforce this draconian law that will endanger their lives.”

Nessel additionally warned that docs in Michigan can be afraid of dropping their jobs and that they might even begin investigating miscarriages if Roe is overturned.

She famous that as a result of miscarriages have the identical process as an abortion, docs can be involved. “I think that what’s gonna happen is doctors will be so afraid that there will be investigations into these procedures [miscarriages],” she stated.

“You won’t have basic medical healthcare that is required for women not to have extreme health problems or even die. Doctors simply are not going to perform those procedures anymore because they don’t want to go to prison for [it],” she added.