Netflix posts this mashup video ahead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding ceremony that’s happening at present is making a buzz. There are additionally a number of posts relating to the occasion. Amid these, a submit by Netflix has captured folks’s consideration. The submit is a mashup video together with two scenes from two totally different motion pictures of the actors. There is an opportunity that the video will amuse you too.

“Anyone have a +1 for this wedding? We’d love to go! Also, congratulations to this iconic duo!” Neflix posted whereas sharing the video. The clip opens to point out a scene that includes Ranbir Kapoor from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He is seen saying a dialogue in Hindi which when loosely translated means, “There’s a proper time for every part! And at present… is the correct time for this. The clip then goes on to point out one other scene showcasing Alia Bhatt from the movie Kapoor & Sons.

The video has been posted somewhat over an hour in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 60,000 views and the numbers are solely rising.

“Great movies,” wrote an Instagram person. There have been many who additionally shared coronary heart or fireplace emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your ideas on the video?