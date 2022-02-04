Netflix readies fans for 68 films in 2022 feat Chris Evans, Jennifer Lopez, Dhanush and more superstars

Image Source : YOUTUBE/NETFLIX INDIA Netflix is bringing Hollywood’s largest stars to your own home screens

Highlights Are you prepared for Netflix’s insane-looking line up of movies in 2022?

The streamer’s tasks feat. likes of Jason Momoa, Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Lopez and plenty of extra

Netflix will launch one movie per week over the following 12 months

Netflix has introduced plans to debut a minimum of 68 motion pictures in 2022, together with ‘The Gray Man’, the Russo Brothers motion thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Dhanush.

With this announcement, made in a brand new sizzle reel launched on Thursday, Netflix makes good on its promise to launch at the very least one movie per week over the following 12 months, studies ‘Variety’.

Extraction, Red Notice, Enola Holmes: Netflix sequels that are most anticipated by the fans

Netflix’s genre-spanning slate, notes ‘Variety’, consists of musicals, motion spectacles, romantic comedies and spooky thrillers. The honour roll of stars consists of, other than Reynolds and Evans, A-listers equivalent to Daniel Craig, Halle Berry, Judd Apatow, Jamie Foxx, Greta Gerwig, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Peele and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The sizzle reel showcased first seems at Jason Momoa as half-man/half-beast in ‘Slumberland’, Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion musical fantasy ‘Pinocchio’, a sleuthing Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Enola Holmes 2’, Daniel Craig in ‘Knives Out 2’, Lindsey Lohan’s grand return in ‘Falling for Christmas’, and an Adam Sandler double-feature in ‘Hustle’ and ‘Spaceman’.

The three-minute teaser additionally options a number of main stars staring down the digital camera to speak concerning the magic of watching motion pictures at house.

“In here is the great big world,” says Chris Hemsworth. “We can go places your dreams can’t dream of,” Momoa provides. “Or see things that give your nightmares nightmares,” Foxx posits. “In here,” Berry guarantees, “you can make an incredible discovery.” And Charlize Theron concludes: “Every night is movie night.”