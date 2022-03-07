Netflix suspends service in Russia

Netflix Inc has suspended its service in Russia, an organization

spokesperson stated on Sunday, Trend stories citing Reuters.

Earlier this week, Netflix briefly stopped all future

initiatives and acquisitions in Russia.

“Given the circumstances on the bottom, we have now determined to

droop our service in Russia,” the Netflix spokesperson stated.

Netflix had earlier stated it had no plans so as to add state-run

channels to its Russian service, regardless of a regulation that may

require it to distribute state-backed channels.