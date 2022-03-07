Europe
Netflix suspends service in Russia
Netflix Inc has suspended its service in Russia, an organization
spokesperson stated on Sunday, Trend stories citing Reuters.
Earlier this week, Netflix briefly stopped all future
initiatives and acquisitions in Russia.
“Given the circumstances on the bottom, we have now determined to
droop our service in Russia,” the Netflix spokesperson stated.
Netflix had earlier stated it had no plans so as to add state-run
channels to its Russian service, regardless of a regulation that may
require it to distribute state-backed channels.