Netflix tests charging some customers more for unauthorized password sharing

Netflix Inc. will begin charging some prospects extra to share their accounts with individuals who aren’t in the identical family in an effort to crack down on unauthorized password sharing.

Netflix Inc. will begin charging some prospects extra to share their accounts with individuals who aren’t in the identical family in an effort to crack down on unauthorized password sharing.

The streaming big is testing the function in three markets: Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. Subscribers with premium and customary plans will have the ability to add as much as two further customers in different places, the corporate stated Wednesday in a weblog put up. The further charges will differ by nation. Costa Ricans can pay $3 extra per thirty days.

Netflix is making it straightforward for subscribers to transition a brand new member to the plan, maintaining in place their account profile, viewing historical past and customized suggestions. It additionally means the corporate will extra aggressively go after subscribers who share their logins with family and friends members outdoors their dwelling.

Chengyi Long, Netflix’s director of product innovation, stated the corporate has tried to make it simpler for individuals who stay collectively to share accounts, with options reminiscent of separate profiles and the power to view a number of exhibits without delay.

“While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared,” Long stated. “As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”