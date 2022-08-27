Netflix to Charge $7-$9 for Ad-Supported Popular Plan: Report

Netflix is reportedly contemplating pricing its new advertising-supported tier at $7 (roughly Rs. 550) to $9 (roughly Rs. 700) a month, which is half as a lot as the present subscription prices for its hottest plan. For now, Netflix’s plan prices $15.49 (roughly Rs. 1,230) per thirty days to stream content material with no commercials. The goal behind the worth lower is to usher in extra subscribers who’re fantastic watching some commercials for a decrease month-to-month charge. The streaming service is alleged to promote about 4 minutes of commercials per hour for the ad-supported service.

