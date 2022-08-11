Netflix’s ‘Stay on Board’ Documentary Highlights the Unbearable Pressure Trans Athletes Face

Netflix’s newest documentary, Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story—which started streaming as we speak—makes one factor abundantly clear: Society has made life very troublesome for trans athletes.

Long earlier than he got here out publicly as trans, Leo Baker knew he wasn’t Lacey Baker. The title, the lengthy blond hair, the garments, and the relentless emphasis on “female”—none of it was true to the particular person Leo knew himself to be. And but, his total profession was constructed on the again of the Lacey Baker model, one of many high “female” skate boarders on this planet.

“I remember being in meetings [as a kid], and it was a conversation amongst adults,” Baker remembers in an interview for the documentary, “of them being like, ‘All the way down to the name. Lacey Baker. It’s so marketable.’”

Without any say within the matter, Baker’s profession and monetary livelihood had grow to be intricately intertwined with an id that merely wasn’t his. He knew he was trans, and had identified for years. By the time administrators Nicola Marsh and Giovanni Reda started filming him in 2019—when he was making ready to skateboard within the 2020 Olympics—he had requested his family and friends to name him Leo. But many of the skilled skateboarding world nonetheless knew him as Lacey. He had received various worldwide skateboarding competitions as “Lacey Baker,” together with the Street League Super Crown in 2016. He admits that, for a very long time, he didn’t assume popping out would ever be an choice for him, due to his profession.

Watching Baker stay on this liminal area—consistently being misgendered and misnamed—is painful, as a result of it’s so clearly tearing him aside. “I feel like I’m living a split life,” he confesses at one level. He doesn’t right his mother when she calls him Lacey. (She stresses she is making an attempt her finest to recollect his title and pronouns, and, by the top of the film, has no slip-ups.) He smiles and says “Thank you,” at knowledgeable lunch when he’s approached by a person who appears nearly aggressively set on referring to Leo as “female.” He even, whereas on the telephone to schedule his high surgical procedure, tells the executive assistant that “Lacey Baker” is okay for his most well-liked title, till his girlfriend gently pushes him to right that to Lee.

It’s heartbreaking, to observe Baker sacrifice his consolation, happiness, and personhood, all as a result of he seemingly doesn’t need to inconvenience anybody. And, in fact, as a result of he is aware of what’s going to—and does—occur when he lastly comes out as trans as knowledgeable skateboarder. Were he anybody else, he says, “I would just transition and move to a new city and live happily ever after. But I’m a space where I have to have a conversation about it with the world. And I don’t want to.”

When Baker posts an Instagram asking folks to make use of they/them or he/him pronouns for him, the vile transphobia within the feedback is predictable, maybe, however no much less hurtful for him to see. As he continues to work towards the 2020 Olympics, the hostility continues. Trans athletes have grow to be one thing of a hyper-fixation for conservatives within the final 5 years, with 150 anti-trans bills have been proposed in state legislatures this yr alone. Some folks in Baker’s life urge him to remain within the closet for simply one other yr. It’s the Olympics, proper? But, as Baker says bluntly, “If I wait one more year, there might not be any Leo.”

Ultimately, he decides to resign from the U.S. Women’s Olympic Skateboarding Team. His aid is palpable, and it’s an undeniably joyous second. “I feel like I’ve served my fucking time,” he says. (That choice is additional validated when 2020 Olympics are delayed a yr due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) Yet, whereas it’s rewarding to see him so glad—lastly free to be himself within the skateboarding world—you’ll be able to’t assist however despair on the injustice of all of it. He made what his agent referred to as “the most difficult decision of his career.” But all he did was be himself. It’s the remainder of the world who made that troublesome.