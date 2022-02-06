Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler: Cecilie Fjellhoy was conned by prince charming she met on dating app

Cecilie thought she had met a beneficiant and complicated man however her superb romance was the beginning of a horrible nightmare.

From posing as a undercover agent to pretending he ran a diamond firm, a brand new Netflix documentary claims Simon Leviev groomed ladies he met on-line – earlier than conning them out of a staggering $14.08 million (£7.4million).

Suicidal and in $352,211 (£185,000) of debt, Cecilie Fjellhøy was within the depths of a breakdown after splitting together with her boyfriend of six months, Simon Leviev, reported The Sun.

“I felt like my life was over and I didn’t want to go on,” she says.

Cecilie, a 33-year-old UX (consumer expertise) designer from Norway who now lives in west London, had simply found that the millionaire diamond supplier she’d met on Tinder and fallen in love with was truly a suspected con artist who had scammed her out of $352,211.

Her sensational story options in new Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, out now.

Directed by Felicity Morris, who produced the acclaimed true-crime collection Don’t F**ok With Cats, it alleges that for at the least seven years, Leviev, now 31, groomed victims he’d met on Tinder by wowing them along with his flashy lifetime of designer garments and supercars on Instagram.

Once he had ladies underneath his spell, the documentary claims, he’d faux that highly effective enemies had frozen his financial institution accounts and encourage ladies to ship him their financial savings or to take out bank cards and loans, conning his victims out of $14.08 million.

“The women we filmed with were using Tinder to genuinely find love, which resonates with all of us,” Felicity tells Fabulous.

“Everyone has an internet dating horror story, and Tinder was the perfect hunting ground for Leviev – you’re putting yourself out there, and he knew that.

‘’These women just unwittingly swiped right on the wrong guy.”

Cecilie matched with Israeli Leviev in January 2018, just a few months after shifting to London. He described himself as a globetrotting businessman and his Instagram account confirmed him on personal jets and in helicopters.

When they met for espresso that month within the five-star Four Seasons Hotel in London, Cecilie admits he had an instantaneous magnetism.

Accompanied by his “bodyguard”, Leviev informed her he was chief government of a diamond firm.

During that first date, he requested Cecilie to affix him on a personal jet to Bulgaria the place he had a gathering.

On the spur of the second, she agreed.

“Simon has an aura about him, a real confidence,” she remembers.

“I had no reason not to believe him.”

He whisked her off to Sofia, and so they spent the evening collectively, throughout which Cecilie observed scars on his again.

He informed her he had been jailed in South Africa after enterprise associates framed him, and had been the sufferer of antisemitic assaults.

“He opened up to me,” says Cecilie.

“He was very vulnerable.”

But it was a cynical ploy.

“He knew exactly what I needed at that point in my life.

‘’I had just moved to London, I didn’t have a big friendship circle and he gave me the attention I needed.”

Back in London, Leviev despatched Cecilie 100 purple roses, and so they met in Oslo twice over the subsequent few weeks whereas she was visiting household.

The relationship moved quick and the couple spoke a number of occasions a day.

Leviev defined {that a} $97.11 million (£51million) deal he was attempting to place collectively had put him in peril due to shady enterprise enemies and it was too dangerous for him to journey again to London.

Cecilie believed Leviev when, six weeks after their first date, he despatched her a voice memo saying that his safety crew had suggested him to cancel his bank cards as his enemies have been monitoring them.

He requested her to get an American Express card and hyperlink it to his account so he may journey to shut the deal.

Cecilie agreed.

“I was in a constant state of worry,” she says.

“People say I was stupid, but I truly believed he was in danger.”

Over the next weeks, Leviev ratcheted up the strain, promising Cecilie that when the deal was accomplished, they’d reside fortunately ever after, encouraging her to househunt for a rental property for them, with a $20,000 (£11,000) month-to-month finances.

Three months in, Cecilie says Leviev claimed he’d been attacked, sending images from the again of an ambulance.

As his “security situation” worsened, Cecilie says she took out a $35,231 (£18,500) mortgage at his request and flew to the Netherlands to present Leviev the money.

“The pressure I was under cannot be described,” she says.

Throughout the spring of 2018, Leviev travelled to Spain, France, Austria, Switzerland and Italy, primarily on Cecilie’s account.

Just 13 weeks after their first date, her debt from loans and bank cards exceeded $352,000. Frightened and exhausted, Cecilie says she lastly realised she’d been duped after her financial institution in London didn’t recognise a cheque for $702,730 (£369,000) that Leviev had given her.

Nine collectors have been chasing her when she referred to as the American Express helpline, terrified she’d be jailed for permitting another person to make use of her card.

When investigators from the corporate noticed images of Leviev, they confirmed that he was being investigated for conducting the identical rip-off on different victims.

Distraught, Cecilie returned to her household in Norway and blocked Leviev.

She reported the case to police, who stated little might be accomplished as she had willingly taken on the debt.

Discovering he’d been blocked, Leviev referred to as her from an unknown quantity and left a chilling message, saying: “Watch out, because with every action there will be a reaction.”

The risk was reported, however the police did nothing.

“Everything was a lie,” she says.

“And that’s when I almost crashed my car, feeling suicidal.”

Cecilie requested the American Express investigators for extra particulars and was informed that Simon Leviev’s delivery title was truly Shimon Hayut.

She found that he’d been sentenced to 2 years in jail in Finland in 2016 for embezzling $318,022 (£167,000) from three ladies.

He was launched in March 2017, and was deported to Israel – the place he was needed on cheque fraud prices.

In late 2018, Cecilie took her story to Norwegian newspaper VG.

Reporters traced Leviev’s household residence to a suburb of Tel Aviv, the place his mom stated she hadn’t spoken to him since he was 18.

They found he had used a number of aliases and had been charged with theft, forgery and fraud in 2011, after stealing cheque books, however fled and assumed a brand new identification.

Reporters additionally observed that Leviev used one in every of Cecilie’s bank cards to e book flights for a lady in Stockholm named Pernilla Sjöholm, 35, who they traced by way of social media.

“I met him in March 2018,” Pernilla says – simply two months after he had first met Cecilie.

“I had just separated from my fiance of almost eight years, and Leviev was one of the first people I met on Tinder.”

Over the next months, they met up in Amsterdam, Stockholm, Mykonos and Rome.

At the time, Pernilla was rich, having made cash by way of property.

“He used me like a guidebook, asking me opinions on clothes and places to go.”

Having satisfied Pernilla of his pretend identification, she says Leviev started the requests for cash in November 2018.

“He said he was under threat and couldn’t trust anyone but me.”

Pernilla claims she loaned him financial savings of $47,600 (£25,000) and paid for a number of flights.

Leviev promised to repay her, then claimed his accounts had been frozen by his enemies.

Instead he supplied an costly watch as fee.

That’s when journalists from VG made contact together with her by way of electronic mail.

“I couldn’t believe the person I thought I knew could do such a thing.

‘’It was like a friend had died,” says Pernilla.

She reported the fraud to Swedish police, who suggested her to maintain up the pretence with Leviev, who she’d organized to fulfill in Munich to get the watch – which turned out to be a pretend.

Police have been unable to get a world arrest warrant in time, so Pernilla went to fulfill him with undercover journalists from VG, who photographed him.

At the newspaper places of work, she confronted Leviev on the cellphone earlier than publication.

In a recording of the decision, he threatens her, saying: “If you double-cross me, you will pay for the rest of your life.”

Pernilla informed him: “I am paying for it.”

Published in February 2019, the VG story inspired a number of different victims to come back ahead.

One stated he swindled her out of $140,914 (£74,000), whereas a car-hire firm was chasing him for $422,744 (£222,000).

It was claimed that he had posed as a undercover agent, a pilot, an arms supplier and an inheritor to an Israeli airline, and he had been reported to police in at the least seven nations, together with the UK.

Felicity explains: “There are many other victims we spoke to but who didn’t want to go on camera.

“They feared that by speaking out, they’d be victim-shamed, and indeed, when the story came out in VG, Cecilie and Pernilla were hounded by people online calling them gold-diggers, naive and blaming them.

‘’That reaction is what men like Leviev rely upon so that they can keep operating in the shadows.”

Eventually, in October 2019, Leviev was arrested in Greece having booked a flight utilizing a pretend passport.

He was extradited to Israel the place, that December, he was convicted of the historic fraud prices and sentenced to fifteen months in jail and ordered to pay his victims $59,033 (£31,000) in compensation and a superb of $8000 (£4,200).

But inside 5 months, Leviev was launched, and he was nonetheless dwelling in Israel when Fabulous went to press.

To date, he’s not confronted convictions for his alleged scams on Cecilie, Pernilla or any of the opposite victims.

He denies doing something incorrect, and is threatening lawsuits in opposition to Netflix and VG.

Global publicity has accomplished little to discourage Leviev, who has continued to be lively on Tinder and Instagram, the place his profile is now set to non-public.

He has since had a brand new girlfriend, Mona*, who when contacted by Fabulous, claimed they’d just lately cut up however remained pals.

She maintained that the story was all “one big lie,” and that Leviev was “the greatest man I ever knew,” claiming that he had lavished over $4.7 million (£2.5million) price of items on her, together with a $476,000 (£250,000) automobile.

It has not been really easy for his alleged victims to maneuver on.

“The scam affected my confidence. I’ve always been good at business and suddenly I question my judgment,” says Pernilla.

Cecilie continues to undergo, too.

After psychiatric therapy and a traumatic authorized case, she filed for chapter within the UK however continues to be being pursued by Norwegian banks.

“It’s not a happy ending for me,” she says.

“It’s unfair – why don’t they go after him? People say I am strong, but I don’t have a choice – I have to live,” she says.

She has now arrange a charity referred to as Action:Reaction, which goals to supply psychological assist to fraud victims.

While Leviev is a free man for now, it’s hoped that lawsuits lodged by the ladies, and renewed strain on legislation enforcement companies to behave, could lastly spell the top for the Tinder Swindler.

“I hope that this film exposes him on a whole new level and acts as a reckoning for him and any others like him,” says Felicity.

“Truly understanding what these women have been through made me determined to make a film that would expose Leviev for who he really is to a global audience – and act as justice for them.”

The Tinder Swindler is streaming now on Netflix

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission