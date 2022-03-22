Netherlands Coach Louis Van Gaal Tests Positive For Covid | Football News

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has examined constructive for Covid after experiencing signs, the Dutch soccer affiliation (KNVB) stated on Tuesday. The KNVB didn’t say if the 70-year-old would be capable of take his place on the bench for the Netherlands’ pleasant towards Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday.

A spokesperson informed the Dutch press company ANP that Van Gaal had a “cold and continued to display symptoms”.

The former Barcelona and Manchester United boss needed to watch the Dutch facet’s final sport — a decisive World Cup qualifying win over Norway — from the stands after breaking his hip by falling off his bike.

Van Gaal is in his third spell because the Netherlands head coach.

