Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell in coma following heart attack

Netherlands head coach and former Australia ODI wicketkeeper Ryan Campbell is in intensive care in a hospital within the UK after struggling a coronary heart assault on Saturday.

The 50-year-old was at a playground together with his kids on the weekend, earlier than collapsing. It was reported on 6PR on Tuesday morning AWST that he remained in an induced coma though underneath the care of his docs he has made some makes an attempt efficiently to breathe on his personal.

He has coached the Netherlands cricket group since April 2017 and led them on the current limited-overs tour of New Zealand . He had been travelling again to Europe from the tour, and had visited buddies and prolonged household in his dwelling metropolis of Perth only a week earlier.

A swashbuckling batter and wicketkeeper who made his identify in Western Australia, Campbell performed two ODIs for Australia in 2002 when Adam Gilchrist was absent to spend time together with his new child son.

During an illustrious 98-game first-class profession between 1994 and 2006, Campbell starred for Western Australia with 6009 runs at a median of 36.31.

WA cricket CEO Christina Matthews supplied her help to Campbell’s household..

“WA Cricket is in shock to hear of Ryan’s medical emergency after suffering a major heart attack over the long weekend,” Matthews stated in an announcement.

“On behalf of all WA Cricket staff, players and the wider cricket community, I would like to pass on our heartfelt thoughts to Ryan, his wife Leontina and their family at this time.

“We know he’s in the perfect care, and hope he pulls by way of and is ready to make a full and speedy restoration.”