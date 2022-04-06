Netherlands sends fighter jets to Bulgaria to help monitor airspace amid Ukraine war

Netherlands has despatched 4 F-35 warplanes to NATO ally Bulgaria to assist with its air-policing duties amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the protection ministry mentioned on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Dutch warplanes, together with Bulgarian MiG-29 fighter jets, will assist shield the airspace of the Black Sea nation till May 31, according to NATO’s built-in plan for air and anti-missile protection.

They will change 4 Spanish fighter jets which have been supporting airspace surveillance of Bulgaria for the reason that center of February.

Bulgaria, on NATO’s jap flank, can be organising a battlegroup of as much as 1,000 troops in shut cooperation with the alliance.

Read extra:

Germany minister warns against heavy reliance on China trade

Germany must supply Ukraine with arms that can be used: Scholz

Hungary’s Prime Minister speaks to Russia’s Putin, urges immediate truce