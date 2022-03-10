Netherlands’ tight fist now chokes Ukraine’s EU bid

Press play to take heed to this text

VERSAILLES, France — The Netherlands is as soon as once more main a cost of frugal international locations at a significant European Council summit, however this time it’s not frequent debt the Dutch are blocking however generosity of spirit towards war-ravaged Ukraine’s bid to hitch the EU.

As EU heads of state and authorities collect at Versailles to debate Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, Kyiv’s hastily-submitted membership utility shall be close to the highest of the agenda.

With his nation dealing with invasion and bombardment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late final month pleaded for immediate admission beneath “a new special procedure.”

“Our goal is to be together with all Europeans,” he mentioned, including: “I’m sure it’s possible.”

But Dutch diplomats, on the route of Prime Minister Mark Rutte, have thrown up obstacles to granting Ukraine standing as a candidate nation, and even to creating references within the leaders’ assertion to Article 49 of the EU treaties, which lays out the accession course of, in accordance with Dutch, Ukrainian and different EU diplomats and officers.

Dutch diplomats didn’t deny their nation’s stance however insisted that Germany and different international locations shared their place in addition to the Netherlands’ view that any reference to Article 49 and formal membership for Ukraine would additional provoke Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin, nonetheless, has proven that he alone decides when he feels provoked — lashing out on the idea of an online of conspiracy theories that he has spun for years, divorced from actuality concerning the West and its function in Ukraine.

The Hague’s place has delivered a very painful sting, provided that 196 Dutch residents died when Russian-backed separatists shot down a civilian passenger jet, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, over japanese Ukraine in July 2014.

It additionally follows a nonbinding referendum in 2016 wherein Dutch voters opposed a political affiliation settlement between Ukraine and the EU. That marketing campaign in opposition to the affiliation settlement was led by far-right politician Thierry Baudet, who was later discovered to have financial ties to Russia.

Since the invasion, Baudet has continued to help Putin, one of many few European political figures to take action. “Putin is right,” Baudet wrote on Twitter final week. “The West IS behaving like a bandit.” He mentioned that NATO, the EU, and U.S. ought to cease escalating the battle with Russia and “accept neutrality” for Ukraine.

The Dutch parliament finally ratified the affiliation settlement in May 2017, in addition to a commerce settlement with Ukraine. Since then, Kyiv has made regular, if at instances sluggish, progress on reforms demanded by Brussels, together with anti-corruption initiatives and overhauls of its banking and power methods.

On March 1, with bombs falling and Russia’s full-scale invasion underway, Ukraine’s finance ministry made a $292 million coupon cost on a Eurobond with a 7.75 % rate of interest and maturity date of September 2022. A senior EU official pointed POLITICO to the cost as proof of Ukraine’s dedication to fulfill its obligations.

On Thursday, as EU leaders started arriving at Versailles, Ukrainian officers had been reeling from the most recent failed ceasefire negotiations in Turkey, they usually reacted with fury over the Dutch place on EU membership

“So, the Dutch having almost killed the association agreement because of their ‘tolerance’ towards Russian stooges now are ready punish Ukraine — people in war with Russia — for the second time, killing the hope,” a senior Ukrainian diplomat mentioned.

Ukrainians typically level out, precisely, that in their Maidan Revolution of 2013-2014, wherein tens of 1000’s protested for months in help of the political and commerce agreements with the EU, they turned the one individuals who have ever died beneath the EU’s blue and yellow flag. And Putin has said repeatedly that his invasion was based mostly closely on Ukraine’s westward trajectory, significantly its said aspiration to hitch NATO.

“The message is very simple: The main players in the EU need to wake up,” the senior Ukrainian diplomat mentioned. “They groomed the monster and they should take the responsibility now to stop the war and get Ukraine in.”

One Brussels-based diplomat accustomed to The Hague’s place mentioned that Rutte, holding quick to his pragmatic instincts, is extra involved in serving to Zelenskyy instantly slightly than EU membership which might assist in the distant future.

The fast help means military assistance, cash and support for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the nation. “Everybody in their emotion is concentrating on one issue which will take 20 years,” this diplomat mentioned. “And it’s not going to help Zelenskyy today.”

As of now, the draft leaders’ assertion notes that Ukraine’s utility is beneath overview and awaiting an opinion from the European Commission. “Pending this and without delay, we will further strengthen our bonds and deepen our partnership,” the draft assertion says. “Ukraine belongs to our European family.”

Poland and Estonia have led the marketing campaign in favor of granting Ukraine fast membership to the EU. And European Council President Charles Michel proposed a compromise textual content that may make reference to Article 49, however the Netherlands insisted that it additionally make reference to a thicket of different treaty provisions associated to the membership course of.

Officials have famous that new member international locations should adjust to the EU’s authorized “acquis” which runs to some 88,000 pages.

A day earlier than Zelenskyy’s plea for fast membership, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had raised Kyiv’s hopes saying in a televised interview: “They are one of us and we want them in,” she advised the Euronews TV channel.

EU ambassadors on Monday formally transmitted Ukraine’s membership utility to the Commission for its opinion, fast-tracking a course of that usually takes months.

Diplomats mentioned that whereas technically there isn’t any current course of for immediate admission, within the EU something is feasible if the 27 heads of state and authorities specific unanimous help.

“True, fast track is not existing in our regulations,” mentioned one EU diplomat in favor of admission for Ukraine. “However, if there is a political will then everything can be done.”

Jacopo Barigazzi contributed reporting.