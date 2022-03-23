Netherlands, UAE to collaborate on hydrogen use amid ‘burgeoning demand for energy’

The UAE has signed an settlement with the Netherlands to associate on decarbonizing the vitality sector and growing the usage of hydrogen, the Emirates information company WAM reported on Tuesday.

“There is increasing pressure on current ecosystems to meet the burgeoning demand for energy resources without further eroding the ecosystem,” mentioned the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade, Liesje Schreinemacher, who reportedly attended the signing of the MoU.

The UAE was represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei, and the settlement was signed at Dubai’s EXPO 2020.

The UAE and the Netherlands have been in dialog to determine widespread pursuits and create a partnership for decarbonizing the vitality sector as a part of the Joint Economic Committee.

This consists of an export-import hall between the 2 international locations, which might additionally act as a gateway to the broader European area, WAM reported.

On March 22, Reuters reported that EU leaders will comply with jointly purchase gas, liquefied pure gasoline and hydrogen forward of subsequent winter.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe’s prime gasoline provider, has precipitated vitality costs to soar to report highs and put the EU on a mission to chop Russian gasoline use this yr – a transfer that can require a soar in imports from different suppliers, Reuters reported.

Recently, the UAE and Austria signed an MoU to work collectively on advancing hydrogen manufacturing capability within the emirates.

The settlement with Netherlands can also be anticipated to assist the Paris Climate Accords and assist the international locations attain net-zero emissions. The Netherlands is aiming for a 95 p.c discount in emissions by 2050, whereas the UAE is working in direction of a net-zero ecosystem by 2050.

Dutch minister Schreinemacher mentioned: “Hydrogen Energy as an alternative to fossil fuel has an important place for both of our countries in our aim to achieve net-zero emissions. I very much welcome being here today to sign this important agreement in an effort to achieve our common goals for the future of our planet,” in response to an announcement carried by WAM.

At an vitality convention earlier in 2022, Mohamed Ibrahim al-Hammadi, chief government of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, mentioned that the UAE’s Barakah nuclear vitality plant has the potential to create a million ton of hydrogen per yr.

“This low carbon fuel is essential to transition to a net zero world,” he mentioned.

