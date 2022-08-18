Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2022: Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips and squad updates

Netherlands had been near victory within the first ODI towards Pakistan. However, the very good tempo assault of the guests ensured that the Scott Edwards-led facet couldn’t go previous the successful publish. Netherlands would wish to carry out higher within the second ODI and at last safe a win over Pakistan when the 2 sides conflict on 18 August. The thrilling fixture will happen at Rotterdam from 2:30 pm IST. Netherlands want to enhance in each the batting and bowling departments. Their bowlers must scalp extra wickets. As for his or her batting line-up, opener Vikramjit Singh wants extra assist from the remainder of the highest order.

Netherlands want to make sure that they will play Pakistan’s formidable tempo assault higher. If they fail to take action, the second fixture could as nicely go the way in which of the primary.

As for Pakistan, the facet wants to cut back their reliance on their captain to get them to a preventing whole. Babar Azam has been spectacular recently and he has managed to take care of his spot because the top-ranked ODI batsman. However, the facet wants different batters to step up a bit as nicely. As for his or her bowling, Pakistan has proved that they’re a tricky crew to beat on this division forward of the Asia Cup. All eyes can be on their bowlers and the way they carry out on this conflict.

Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The Pakistan vs Netherlands encounter won’t be proven on any channel in India. It will be reside streamed on the FanCode app.

Netherlands vs Pakistan Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Naseem Shah

Suggested Playing XI for Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd One Day International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper

Wicket-keeper: Scott Edwards

All-rounders: Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Aryan Dutt

Possible Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Khushdil Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain), Tom Cooper, Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Wesley Barresi, Tim Pringle, Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vivian Kingma

