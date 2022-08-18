Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2022: Rotterdam weather update

Pakistan and Netherlands will as soon as once more lock horns at Rotterdam’s Hazelaarweg on 18 August. The match, which begins at 2:30 pm IST, would be the second recreation of the three-ODI sequence between the groups. The sequence shall be good follow for Pakistan earlier than the upcoming Asia Cup, the place they may conflict with heavyweights India of their first contest. The Babar Azam-led squad will need to win the second ODI and obtain a sequence win earlier than the high-stakes event begins. Pakistan managed to safe a victory within the first ODI, due to the 168-run partnership between skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. Their pacers additionally did properly, with each Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah scalping 3 wickets every.

The guests would need to work out the chinks of their armour earlier than they step on to the sector as soon as once more. Their batters must step up a bit and reduce their reliance on Babar Azam.

As for Netherlands, the crew shall be hoping to place in a greater efficiency with each the bat and ball within the upcoming fixture. They want their top-order to fireside up and rating some fast runs. Opener Vikramjit Singh did properly within the final recreation, however he wants extra assist from his teammates.

In the earlier fixture, the Hazelaarweg was a high-scoring pitch. Pakistan managed to attain 314, whereas the hosts additionally managed to achieve 298. However, there was ample scope for pacers as properly, because the bowling performances within the earlier fixture have proven.

Weather:

There are some probabilities of the rain gods taking part in spoilsport throughout the second Netherlands vs Pakistan ODI 2022. There are probabilities of afternoon showers. On matchday, the wind velocity will vary from 10 to fifteen km/h. The temperature shall be 15 to 25 diploma Celsius.

Possible Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Khushdil Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain), Tom Cooper, Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Wesley Barresi, Tim Pringle, Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vivian Kingma.

