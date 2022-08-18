Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Highlights: Pakistan won the match by 7 wickets – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toss information: Netherlands received the toss and opted to bat

Playing XIs:

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

1st ODI report: Pakistan overcame a sluggish begin and early lack of an opener to beat the Netherlands by 16 runs of their first one-day worldwide on Tuesday.

Pakistan received the toss and selected to bat first. Only at 3-0 after 4 overs, it acquired worse for the guests at 10-1 in six overs following Vivian Kingma’s maiden wicket which claimed Imam-ul-Haq (2) leg earlier than wicket on referral by the Netherlands.

Opener Fakhar Zaman led the restoration with 109 runs in 109 balls, together with 12 fours and a six, earlier than he was run out. Zaman and captain Babar Azam (74 in 85) shared a 168-run partnership for the second wicket, and Shadab Khan later smashed a 28-ball 48 not out as Pakistan posted a difficult complete of 314-6.

Dutch pacer Bas de Leede took 2-42 in 10 overs.

In reply, the Netherlands got here shut with 298-8. Dutch captain Scott Edwards was not out on 71 in 60 balls. Opener Vikramjit Singh and No. 5 Tom Cooper each hit 65 runs every. Cooper scored at a a lot sooner tempo, needing 54 deliveries for his 65 in comparison with 98 balls for Singh.

India pacers Haris Rauf (3-67) and Naseem Shah (3-51) did a lot of the harm.

The second of three ODI matches is at Rotterdam on Thursday.

With AP inputs

