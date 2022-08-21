Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Pakistan win by 9 runs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Pakistan rode on a fifer from Naseem Shah and a four-wicket haul from Mohammad Wasim Jr to bundle out Netherlands for 197 within the last over. Pakistan had earlier scored 206.

Toss report: Pakistan received the toss and opted to bat within the third and last One-Day International in opposition to Netherlands in Rotterdam, with the guests setting their sights on finishing a 3-0 sweep earlier than flying out of the nation.

Pakistan had earlier posted contrasting wins within the first two matches to clinch the collection with a recreation to spare. While the Men in Green survived a late scare from wicketkeeper-captain Scott Edwards to put up a 16-run win within the collection opener, they produced a much more medical efficiency, particularly with the ball within the second recreation on Thursday to win by seven wickets.

Haris Rauf (3/16) and Mohammed Nawaz (3/42) led the best way among the many Pakistani bowlers with three-wicket hauls because the Dutch had been bowled out for 186, greater than 100 runs lower than what they’d managed within the opening ODI. The guests had been off to a jittery begin within the run chase, shedding openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq for single-digit scores earlier than skipper Babar Azam (57) and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (69 not out) steadied the ship for Pakistan.

Rizwan would then construct an unbroken fourth-wicket stand value 92 with Agha Salman (50 not out) because the guests reached dwelling with practically 17 overs to spare.

Teams:

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, *+Scott Edwards, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Musa Ahmed, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, *Babar Azam, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, +Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.