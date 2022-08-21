Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Naseem Shah, Babar Azam Help Pakistan Avoid Upset To Sweep Series 3-0 vs Netherlands | Cricket News

Captain Babar Azam and quick bowler Naseem Shah starred as Pakistan edged the Netherlands by simply 9 runs within the third and ultimate one-day worldwide in Rotterdam on Sunday. The Netherlands had been all out for 197 within the final over through which they’d wanted 14 runs for a first-ever victory over Pakistan. Tight bowling had restricted Pakistan to 206 all out with captain Azam prime scoring with 91. In reply, Tom Cooper (62) and Vikramjit Singh (50) prime scored for the Dutch however teenage quick bowler Shah, with 5-33, proved key as Pakistan swept the collection 3-0.

Pakistan received the toss and elected to bat on a cool and barely overcast day on a sticky wicket which at instances troubled each the Dutch and Pakistani batsmen.

Dutch paceman Vivian Kingma struck early when he despatched the bails flying together with his first ball within the second over, dismissing opener Abdullah Shafique.

Wickets continued to fall as Pakistan edged to 150-5 by the fortieth over.

Up-and-coming Dutch teenager Aryan Dutt took the essential wicket of Azam — the world’s top-ranked ODI batsman — when the Pakistan captain was on 91 and appeared set for his 18th ODI century.

Azam pushed the ball into the air with Dutt diving and taking an excellent one-handed catch for his tenth one-day worldwide wicket.

Azam, along with dangerman Fakhar Zaman (26), placed on a 55-run partnership which proved essential ultimately.

The Dutch batsmen replied with veteran Cooper scoring a 3rd consecutive half century and rising teenager Singh carving his third worldwide half-a-centyry off 85 deliveries.

The decrease order steered the Netherlands inside attain of a well-known victory, however final man Dutt fell to a full-toss, bowled by Mohammad Wasim, who took 4-36, within the ultimate over.

Pakistan’s large breakthrough got here after they eliminated Cooper for 62 within the forty sixth over.

Cooper, going for a giant hit to try to ease the stress, acquired a forefront, sending the ball excessive into the air, taken brilliantly by Zaman who needed to run a good distance from deep midwicket for a diving catch.

Teja Nidamanuru hit a plucky 24 off 32 balls earlier than Shah claimed his scalp with a ball that nipped again, hitting the highest of his center stump.