Netizens can’t get over this guinea pig’s adorable smile, can you? Watch

Happiness and smiles can by no means be sufficient, be it in human beings or in lovely creatures. That is strictly what might be seen on this one video of a guinea pig that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral ever since. The video reveals an lovely guinea pig who might be seen smiling from cheek to cheek within the cutest method ever and netizens have not been in a position to recover from this video – owing to its sheer cuteness. The video opens to point out the guinea pig within the body together with its cute, fluffy cheeks that may be seen filling greater than half the body. The video has been shared on the Instagram web page that’s devoted to 3 cute guinea pigs named Penny, Poppy and Ophelia. They have over 10,000 followers on this web page.

The video begins with the textual content insert that reads, “Guinea pigs can’t smile.” The video then progresses to show this assertion completely false, although it’s unknown who precisely even made this assertion within the first place! “They very much can,” reads the caption that accompanies this lovely video of the guinea pig who might be seen smiling within the sweetest and most valuable method ever.

Watch the video proper right here:

Posted on August 14, this video has over 1.42 lakh likes on it thus far.

“He looks like Phineas from Phineas and Ferb,” hilariously famous an Instagram person. “Yes, but they make the best noises,” posted one other. “That’s a gorgeous smile, what a sweetheart,” shared a 3rd.