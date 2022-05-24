Netizens can’t keep calm as plastic bucket listed on Amazon for ₹25,999

Luxury objects being offered for whopping quantities is nothing new. However, have you ever ever imagined {that a} humble plastic bucket that’s present in each family could be offered for a whopping ₹25,999 on Amazon that too after a reduction of 28 per cent. This baffling itemizing goes viral on social media as netizens are left scratching their heads over the value of the bucket.

A Twitter consumer named Vivek Raju posted a tweet that contained an image of the bucket and wrote, “Just found this on Amazon and I don’t know what to do.” He even shared a hyperlink of the merchandise that’s obtainable on Amazon and surprisingly it’s offered out. Since being shared on May 23, the tweet has bought greater than 1,400 likes.

See the tweet under:

A screengrab from Amazon web site promoting a set of plastic buckets for ₹25,999.

Netizens had a area day as they made jokes on the exorbitant worth of the bucket as one Twitter consumer commented that at this price, the bucket ought to be turning water into wine.

“On Amazon, you have to purchase a product to review it. So did that 1-star review guy actually buy this bucket only to be able to write a sarcastic review on it?” wrote a Twitter consumer. “Buy it. It’s a status thing. You’ll be the only person who has a bucket that costs 25k. It’s a piece of rare art. It’s Web 0 redefined. Then sell it for $3 million,” one other consumer joked. “At that cost this bucket better be turning water into wine,” reads one other hilarious remark. Another particular person tweeted, “Good thing is, there’s an EMI option!!”

When trying to find a plastic bucket on Amazon, we discovered many listings with the same worth. Like this vendor who was promoting a set of five plastic buckets for ₹25,999.

