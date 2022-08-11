Netizens share memes as Sima Taparia is back with Indian Matchmaking on Netflix

Netflix has dropped the second season of the much-awaited sequence Indian Matchmaking which revolves round Sima Taparia, a matchmaker from Mumbai, and her purchasers. For these unaware, Taparia helps single folks in India and the US discover excellent matches. And as anticipated, netizens binged-watched the eight episodes of the second season and have give you hilarious memes and reactions on social media.

Indian Matchmaking season 2 was launched on Netflix on August 10, that includes some previous purchasers of Sima Taparia, together with Nadia and Shekhar, together with new ones. And identical to the earlier season, she helps them meet their potential companions. Since the present’s second season dropped, folks have been posting about it. We have compiled a number of of them under:

An Instagram consumer wrote “Let’s meme again” and shared a hilarious meme born out of AP Dhillon’s ‘Kehndi Hundi Si’ track.

“Whatever Sima aunty says, we believe,” one other posted whereas sharing an image of Sima Taparia. The textual content on the picture reads, “Everything, nobody gets.”

An Instagram web page shared how freshers react two days after becoming a member of an company.

An particular person shared that he left watching the Netflix present halfway as a result of ‘his stars should not aligned.’

Another Insta web page shared a put up and wrote, “If Sima Mami says it will happen, it will happen!”

“Me on payday,” wrote one other whereas sharing an image of Seema Aunty.

A Twitter consumer wrote, “Sima aunty being self-aware is the best thing to happen in s2.”

“Aparna not wanting to take her air pods out while she is walking because that’s her favourite part of her day is so relatable,” posted another.

The first season of Indian Matchmaking was launched on Netflix in 2020, starring Seema Taparia and her purchasers. The present sparked chatter on-line, with folks sharing memes and posting their reactions.