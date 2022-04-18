Nets finally bring thrills in Celtics classic – and now we can’t wait until Game 2

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.

The whole Nets season has been a ready sport. Wondering when Kyrie Irving may play – then questioning when he may play on a regular basis. Wondering when Kevin Durant would return from his knee harm. When the group may and would mesh. When Ben Simmons would debut (still waiting…)

In a rarity, Nets followers now can have a look at the calendar and surprise not a couple of obscure future date or a couple of clip from observe – is that Simmons operating? – however a couple of tip-off. Game 2 isn’t till Wednesday? Sigh.

After the Nets made a mockery of the common season, the beginning of their postseason was marvelous if disappointing, a chaotic mess of a 115-114 loss in Boston on Sunday that met and exceeded expectations for an unusually highly effective first-round matchup. This is what the group and its followers have anticipated since October. If it lacked a profitable consequence, it tried to compensate in pleasure.