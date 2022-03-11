Nets rallying around Ben Simmons provides blueprint for rest of season’s drama

PHILADELPHIA — Whether it’s closure, payback or one thing else, Ben Simmons lastly bought it Thursday in Philadelphia. And now he can get on together with his profession in Brooklyn.

In Simmons’ return to the City of Brotherly Love, the hate began early, ran deep and by no means let up. But even when 76ers followers gained’t ever forgive or overlook how he left, now he’s lastly put them within the rearview and his Nets stint squarely in focus.

“He looked good to me. He looked happy to be here,” Nets coach Steve Nash stated. “I think he was happy to get it out of the way.”

Many predicted the still-sidelined Simmons — who has been open about his psychological well being points — wouldn’t have the fortitude to hitch his new Nets teammates and sit on the visiting bench, taking the wrath of the spurned Sixers followers. But he did simply that, taking their bile from the morning right through the tip of the sport.

And possibly he noticed it wasn’t all that deadly in any case.

While the Nets have extra drama than a season of “The Bachelor,” it might not completely go away. Maybe Thursday’s blowout win was an enormous step in studying to cope with it, for each them and Simmons.

“I don’t think it’s gonna go away, really, all the noise around our team,” Kyrie Irving stated with fun. “But it makes for good fun. As we talked about, we just want to stay even keel with it. The noise is going to continue, but we just have that focus, just no fear. Just play free, and go out there and do your job and we’ll be right there for each other supporting. So it feels good when we do that.”

The Nets rallied round Ben Simmons as he returned to Philadelphia. Getty Images

The Nets had been with Simmons, rallying round him.

First the 76ers turned him right into a scapegoat for final 12 months’s playoff ouster. Then, after his commerce demand, a villain. Thursday they made him a rallying cry for the Nets, a motivator even from the bench.

“Most definitely,” Kevin Durant stated. “We look at Ben as our brother, so we knew that this was a hostile environment and we knew he didn’t have an opportunity to play, so we wanted to come out there and have them focus on the court more so than just always focusing on him. So they focused on the court tonight, and it’s hard for you chant at Ben Simmons when you’re losing by that much.”

Simmons — who will not be prone to do full five-on-five follow Saturday, based on a supply — can take peace of thoughts in getting via the vitriol from the followers of his outdated staff. Thursday’s Brooklyn blowout towards the 76ers and James Harden — the person he was traded for a month in the past Thursday — simply made it sweeter.

Simmons had began the morning off getting accosted by 76ers followers exterior the Nets’ staff resort, cursed at and mocked. One even rushed in direction of him and needed to be stopped by staff safety. And from pregame warm-ups via a lot of the evening, he heard chants of “F–k Ben Simmons!”

Ben Simmons is cascaded with boos as he walks onto the court docket. AP

76ers followers booed Ben Simmons all evening. Getty Images

Here’s the factor. He survived.

It was nowhere close to the form of vitriol that Kevin Durant endured in his return to Oklahoma City. No beers thrown at his head like Kyrie Irving had final 12 months in Boston.

Just phrases, sticks and stones and all that.

“I think playing for Ben and this night means something to Ben — and not only Ben — [Andre Drummond], Seth [Curry] — when you get traded in this league it’s not easy to deal with,” Irving stated. “We’ve tried to welcome them in with open arms. So after we performed [the 76ers] we positively felt like Ben was on our coronary heart, you could possibly see it.

“He was wearing it and we just wanted to go out there and play for him and play well. But again, it’s not an individual thing for us. We all felt it. We’re all there. We all deal. If you come at Ben, you come at us. You come at anyone else on our team, you come at all of us. And that’s the mentality.”