Neuendorf takes the DFB’s helm in Germany | Inside UEFA

Neuendorf, president of the Middle Rhine regional affiliation since 2019, was elected to the helm of German soccer for a three-year time period on the DFB’s forty fourth normal meeting in Bonn on Friday. He is the 14th elected president within the affiliation’s historical past.

The 60-year-old studied historical past, politics and sociology at college, and spent the primary a part of his skilled life as a journalist and editor.

In 2003, he turned concerned in regional politics, and served as undersecretary within the ministry of household, kids, youth, tradition and sport within the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

“Many thanks for the faith you have put in me,” Neuendorf mentioned after his election. “I will begin the task with huge passion.”

Key messages

Speaking about his visions for the long run, Neuendorf outlined a number of key messages. “”We need to show interest, be approachable and honest, and we need to communicate. This is the path I want to embark on as DFB president.”

With Germany hosting UEFA EURO 2024 in two years’ time, Neuendorf said he would be dedicating considerable time to this major event. “In the coming years, we will have huge chances to take football forward,” he mirrored.

“Let us look forward to welcoming guests from all over Europe, as well as to a festival of football in the summer of 2024.”

Neuendorf added that significant focus will be placed on youth football. “This is a matter very close to my heart,” he mentioned. “Football additionally has a social accountability.”