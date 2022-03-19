Nevada woman disappears from Walmart; brother says video shows masked man forcing himself into her car

The brother of a Nevada girl who disappeared Saturday from a Walmart car parking zone mentioned chilling surveillance video reveals a person forcing his method into her automobile earlier than driving away.

Naomi Irion, 18, of Fernley, was final seen about 5 a.m. on the retailer’s car parking zone, in keeping with a Wednesday statement from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Irion’s four-door sedan was later present in an industrial space in Fernley, and a suspect believed to be driving a darkish, newer mannequin Chevrolet High Country pickup could know her whereabouts, police mentioned.

Irion’s older brother, Casey Valley, 32, mentioned Thursday that surveillance footage from Walmart reveals a person in a masks and hoodie stroll to the car parking zone from the route of a mud lot, circle his sister’s automobile after which drive his method in.

“He circled around the parking lot maybe to make sure there were no witnesses,” Valley mentioned. “He came up behind the car and forced his way into the driver’s side of the car. Maybe her door was unlocked. He either said or did something to make her move to the passenger seat, and then he drove her car away into an unknown direction.”

Representatives with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t be reached Thursday to corroborate Valley’s account. Valley additionally informed NBC affiliate KRNV in Reno concerning the video.

“The forensic evidence discovered, to date, continues to lead Lyon County Investigators to believe Naomi’s disappearance is suspicious in nature,” the sheriff’s workplace assertion mentioned. “The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information regarding the disappearance and whereabouts of Naomi Irion, the Chevrolet pickup vehicle and/or information concerning possible contacts that persons may have had with Naomi.”

Irion’s automobile has been searched and forensically analyzed, police mentioned.

“Evidence has been recovered and is being expedited for testing through the Washoe County Forensic Investigation Section,” police mentioned.

During a information convention Thursday, Lyon County Sheriff Frank Hunewill pleaded with the general public to supply suggestions to assist discover Irion.

“We are making a plea to the public right now to help us locate our person of interest vehicle,” Hunewill mentioned of the person police had earlier described as a suspect.

Investigators do not have a license plate for the pickup they’re on the lookout for, Hunewill mentioned.

He added that investigators are attempting to speak to witnesses, noting that the person whom police are searching for was seen arriving on the Walmart from an space the place homeless folks congregate.

“We don’t know if this guy is homeless or not because we don’t know who he is yet,” Hunewill mentioned. “We don’t know where his truck’s at.”

Police mentioned Friday a group search deliberate for Saturday was not organized by the sheriff’s workplace, however that some officers with the company’s Search and Rescue Team will take part and course of any proof discovered.

Hunewill was joined Thursday on the media briefing by Irion’s relations, together with Valley and sibling Tamara Cartwright.

Cartwright, who turned emotional at occasions, mentioned Irion was energetic on social media and the general public ought to scour Instagram and Snapchat for her or the pickup.

“She loves people so much. And that’s why she’s so trusting,” Cartwright mentioned. “I’m so afraid that someone betrayed her trust.”

Irion labored at Panasonic and would take a bus to her job after parking on the Walmart, KRNV reported.

Valley, who lives along with his sibling, mentioned he needs the particular person of curiosity to know: “We just want Naomi back — period,” he mentioned. “We just want Naomi, and we’re not going to stop until we find her.”