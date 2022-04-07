‘Never again’: Jubilation as remaining asylum seekers await release from Park Hotel

Loading

The Australian Human Rights Commission had repeatedly warned that extended detention in lodges was placing individuals in danger as a result of the lodging tended to be extra restrictive than purpose-built detention.

Most of the detainees had been dropped at Australia beneath the previous “medevac” legal guidelines, which allowed refugees and asylum seekers detained by Border Force offshore to be medically evacuated to Australia on the recommendation of a medical panel.

Medevac was repealed in December 2019 by the federal authorities with the help of Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie, who mentioned she brokered a deal to safe a resettlement deal with New Zealand. Last month, Australia agreed to permit 450 refugees who tried to reach by boat to resettle in New Zealand.

Australian Border Force has been contacted.