‘Never Forgotten’: Worcester Unveils COVID-19 Memorial

WORCESTER (CBS) — The metropolis of Worcester has devoted a brand new COVID-19 memorial to the well being care heroes, important staff and people who misplaced their lives to the virus.

The memorial sits at Elm Park, the place “local residents who have lost loved ones to the pandemic” and metropolis leaders have been available Tuesday to unveil the plaque.

It acknowledges “the hundreds of dedicated doctors, nurses, health providers and hospital staff” who’ve cared for coronavirus sufferers, in addition to “essential workers, public and private, that allowed for the needs of our City to be met during the lockdown.”

In a shifting ceremony, native residents who’ve misplaced family members to the pandemic unveiled the town’s new #COVID19 memorial @ Elm Park. Medical Director @MichaelHirsh4 and metropolis leaders mirrored on the efforts of well being staff, the over 500 lives misplaced & the grief shared by so many. pic.twitter.com/Qp20ETV8pi — WDPH (@WorcesterDPH) March 29, 2022

“And this memorial is lovingly dedicated to the hundreds of Worcester residents who have died due to this global pandemic,” the plaque reads. “They are forever loved and never forgotten.”

More than 500 Worcester residents have died from COVID through the pandemic.